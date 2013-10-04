* USD/INR higher at 61.80/81, off 61.95 intraday high, versus Thursday's close of 61.735/745 on weak Asian cues. * INR may gain later in the session on capital inflows, exporter selling, a dealer says. * Local stocks up 0.34 percent. * Thursday saw the first clear daily close below the trendline drawn from the May low. See * EUR started trade in Asia on Friday within striking distance of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a second session thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at a time when a U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned at 8-month lows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)