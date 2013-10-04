* USD/INR higher at 61.80/81, off 61.95 intraday high,
versus Thursday's close of 61.735/745 on weak Asian cues.
* INR may gain later in the session on capital inflows, exporter
selling, a dealer says.
* Local stocks up 0.34 percent.
* Thursday saw the first clear daily close below the trendline
drawn from the May low. See
* EUR started trade in Asia on Friday within striking distance
of its 2013 peak, having pushed higher for a second session
thanks to a flow of encouraging euro zone data at a time when a
U.S. government shutdown is keeping the dollar pinned at 8-month
lows.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)