* Indian government bond yields edge lower in early trade on Friday, tracking a recovery in the rupee, and on hopes of stronger demand at an auction later in the day. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.62 percent. * Dealers are waiting for the 150-billion-rupee ($2.43 billion) bond auction, the first in the fiscal second-half of the year, to gauge appetite after recent auction devolvements. * RBI set minimum underwriting commissions for its government debt auction lower than in recent sales, a sign that demand could be good at the auction. * Hopes of continued bond purchases by the RBI are also helping sentiment. The central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to address media after board meet at 1030 GMT. ($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)