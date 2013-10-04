* Indian government bond yields edge lower in early trade on
Friday, tracking a recovery in the rupee, and on hopes of
stronger demand at an auction later in the day. The benchmark
10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.62
percent.
* Dealers are waiting for the 150-billion-rupee ($2.43 billion)
bond auction, the first in the fiscal second-half of the year,
to gauge appetite after recent auction devolvements.
* RBI set minimum underwriting commissions for its government
debt auction lower than in recent sales, a sign that demand
could be good at the auction.
* Hopes of continued bond purchases by the RBI are also helping
sentiment. The central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion
rupees of bonds via open market operations on Oct. 7.
* RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to address media after board meet
at 1030 GMT.
($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees)
