* Indian shares rise in early trading, heading for a third successive day of gains, led by Tata group shares. * Tata Motors Ltd shares gain 5 percent after Deutsche Bank upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 400 rupees from 275 rupees, citing an improving global economy. * Software services exporters gain on bets for an improving business outlook in key markets. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 1.5 percent and Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 1.7 percent. * Tata Communications Ltd is up 1.4 percent, heading for a third day of gains on a potential takeover of its unit Neotel by South Africa's Vodacom Group. * Jet Airways (India) Ltd shares rise as much as 7.2 percent after India's cabinet approved on Thursday a $330 million deal by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to buy a stake in Jet Airways. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)