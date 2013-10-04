* USD/INR falls to a 7-week low of 61.33 after stops
got triggered when the pair hit 61.64, which marked the low
since the Federal Reserve's surprise decision to continue its
bond stimulus last month.
* Pair last at 61.42/43 from Thursday's close of 61.735/745.
* Thursday saw the first clear daily close below the trendline
drawn from the May low. See
* Local stocks extend gains, up 0.34 percent.
* A large engineering firm was also a seller of dollars, traders
say.
* EUR held firm, within striking distance of its 2013
peak, helped by strong euro zone data and USD weakness on
government shutdown.
