* USD/INR falls to a 7-week low of 61.33 after stops got triggered when the pair hit 61.64, which marked the low since the Federal Reserve's surprise decision to continue its bond stimulus last month. * Pair last at 61.42/43 from Thursday's close of 61.735/745. * Thursday saw the first clear daily close below the trendline drawn from the May low. See * Local stocks extend gains, up 0.34 percent. * A large engineering firm was also a seller of dollars, traders say. * EUR held firm, within striking distance of its 2013 peak, helped by strong euro zone data and USD weakness on government shutdown. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)