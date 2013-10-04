* Indian government bond yields fell further on Friday, due to strong investor demand for the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) bond supply at the first auction in the fiscal second half of the year. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at 8.57 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bonds at 93.96 rupees, yielding 8.6491 percent, much below Reuters poll forecast of 8.7509 percent. * Recovery in rupee helped strengthen buying momentum in bonds. * Dealers said all eyes will now be on the up to 100 billion rupees of bond buys via open market operations on Oct. 7. ($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)