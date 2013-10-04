* Indian government bond yields fell further on Friday, due to
strong investor demand for the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion)
bond supply at the first auction in the fiscal second half of
the year. The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7
basis points at 8.57 percent.
* The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price for 7.28 percent
2019 bonds at 93.96 rupees, yielding 8.6491 percent, much below
Reuters poll forecast of 8.7509 percent.
* Recovery in rupee helped strengthen buying momentum
in bonds.
* Dealers said all eyes will now be on the up to 100 billion
rupees of bond buys via open market operations on Oct.
7.
($1 = 61.7650 Indian rupees)
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)