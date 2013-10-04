(Corrects month for industrial output data in 3rd bullet point to August from September) * Caution is likely to prevail in Indian shares ahead of the September-quarter earnings from Infosys Ltd on Oct. 11, which will kick off the results reporting season for blue chips. * Traders say weakening economic growth and still high inflation could have weighed on corporate earnings. * India is set to report industrial output data for August on Friday. * Investors will also be eyeing market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of India, which holds its quarterly board meeting on Saturday. * India's Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, is visiting the United States on Oct. 8-Oct. 14, to attend the G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Deputies meeting in Washington and the World Bank/IMF's annual meeting. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: SEBI board meeting Wed: India's finance minister to attend G20 and World Bank meetings Thurs: Trade data for September (tentative) Fri: Infosys July-Sept earnings India's industrial output data for August (1200 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)