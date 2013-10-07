* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.6 percent. * The dollar, oil prices and U.S. stock futures eased on Monday as politicians in Washington showed no signs of making progress to resolve the U.S. budget standoff, while safe-haven gold inched higher. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 5.41 billion rupees on Friday, exchange data shows. * Indian shares are likely to remain cautious ahead of the September-quarter earnings from Infosys Ltd on Oct. 11, which will kick off the results reporting season for blue chip companies. * Traders say weakening economic growth and high inflation could have weighed on corporate earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)