* Indian government bond yields seen inching lower on Monday, cheering streamlining of the registration process for foreign investors by the market regulator. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.61 percent on Friday. * Dealers are waiting for the open market operations to see the quantum of acceptance of securities. * SEBI has approved new rules for FIIs which reduce the number of disclosures that foreign investors need to make, and simplified the auction system to buy into domestic bonds. * Hopes of continued bond purchases by the RBI will also help sentiment. RBI will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations later in the day. * Reiterating its stance, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday the central bank will buy more bonds via open market operations if needed.