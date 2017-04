* USD/INR seen opening around 61.50 levels versus Friday's close of 61.43/44, tracking weakness in other Asian shares. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies, which are trading mixed against the dollar. * The pair is likely to trade in the 61-62 range during the session. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore lower 0.49 percent, and traders will watch local shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * The dollar was on the back foot against the yen and the Swiss franc in early Asian trade on Monday as the weekend produced little progress in Washington over the U.S. budget standoff, keeping the greenback stuck close to 8-month lows against a basket of major currencies. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)