* Indian government bond yields edge higher on Monday on mild selling ahead of the 100 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) open market operations (OMOs) later in the day. The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.63 percent. * Dealers say large tendering seen in the 8.20 percent 2025 bond at OMO as the other papers are not very liquid. * Quantum accepted at the OMO by the Reserve Bank of India will be keenly watched for cues, dealers say. * Reiterating its stance, RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday the central bank would conduct more bond purchases via OMOs if needed. * SEBI has approved new rules for FIIs which reduce the number of disclosures that foreign investors need to make, and simplified the auction system to buy into domestic bonds. ($1 = 61.6900 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)