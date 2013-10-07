* Shares of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co Ltd rise as much as 17.7 percent on a local media report that at least three private equity funds are in talks to buy up to a 24 percent stake in the company. * WL Ross, Sequoia Capital and JC Flowers are in talks with Bombay Dyeing to invest at least 5 billion rupees ($81.1 million), according to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report carried by the Business Standard newspaper on Monday. * A company spokesman was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters. The private equity funds were also not immediately reachable for comments. * Shares of Bombay Dyeing are up 16.4 percent as of 0450 GMT. They earlier hit a high of 62.80 rupees. ($1 = 61.6900 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)