* Indian shares fall over 1 percent amid caution ahead of the July-September earnings season for blue chips, which starts on Friday when Infosys Ltd announces its results. * The benchmark index down 1.05 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1.1 percent. * Traders say weakening growth and high inflation could have weighed on corporate earnings. * Banking stocks slump: ICICI Bank Ltd is down 3.1 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd falls 2.4 percent. * Weak Asian shares also dented the sentiment as U.S. lawmakers showed no signs of making any progress to resolve the budget standoff. * However, Apollo Tyres Ltd gains as much as 3.8 percent on growing uncertainty about the status of its $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)