* Indian benchmark government bond trading unchanged at 8.61 percent ahead of the outcome of the RBI's planned OMO bond purchase of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion). * A Reuters poll shows RBI may end up buying only about 60 billion rupees of bonds. * Traders say yields may fall as much as 5 bps if the central bank buys back more than currently expected. * Dealers say mutual funds holding large positions in 7.17 percent 2015 bonds may look to sell, while banks are seen keen to sell 8.20 percent 2025 bonds. * "The holding cost of the illiquid bonds such as 2015 is higher, and mutual funds would want to sell off these bonds," said a trader with foreign bank. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)