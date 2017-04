* USD/INR continues to trade stronger on the day at 61.78/79 versus its close of 61.43/44 on Friday as domestic shares fall. * Traders however say dollar sellers emerging around 61.80-85 levels, limiting a further rise in the pair. * The main share index trading down 1.1 percent. * Asian currencies mostly eased on Monday, taking a breather from their recent rally, as a lack of progress toward resolving a U.S. budget standoff kept investors' appetite for risky assets in check. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)