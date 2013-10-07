* Indian shares pare declines as software services exporters extend gains on hopes of strong results for the July-September quarter, given a recovery in the sector's core markets, analysts say. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up 2.6 percent after earlier touching a record high of 2,091.75 rupees while HCL Technologies Ltd gains 2.2 percent after reaching an all-time high of 1,129.55 rupees. * However, caution prevails for non-IT companies ahead of the July-September earnings season for blue chips, which starts on Friday when Infosys Ltd announces its results. * Traders add that weakening growth and high inflation could have weighed on corporate earnings. * The benchmark index down 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index 0.3 percent lower, after earlier falling more than 1 percent each. * Banking stocks slump. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.8 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd falls 1.5 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd falls 1.2 percent on profit taking after touching an all-time high at 364.80 rupees on Friday. * Weak global shares also dented the sentiment as U.S. lawmakers showed no signs of making any progress to resolve the budget standoff. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)