Fitch: Mexico Fintech Law Could Mitigate Operational Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/MONTERREY, April 10 (Fitch) Mexico's draft financial technology (fintech) regulation law, if passed, has the potential to reduce operational risk, enhance transparency and improve security for borrowers and lenders over time, according to Fitch Ratings. The fintech law, which was distributed by the regulator to select industry participants for discussion in March 2017, could mark a step forward in developing a comprehensive reg