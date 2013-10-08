* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.85 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat. * The dollar skidded to near an eight-month low on Tuesday as the U.S. government shutdown entered its second week, leaving investors on tenterhooks as politicians in Washington made little headway in agreeing a deal to avoid an historic U.S. debt default. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 4.94 billion rupees on Monday, exchange data shows. * India's central bank cut an overnight interest rate on Monday, further unwinding extraordinary measures taken to defend the rupee as pressure on the embattled currency eases. * The Indian government will have to rein in spending and cut subsidies to meet its fiscal deficit target, the country's finance minister said on Monday, underlining that an austerity drive will not be blown off course by an election due next year. * Also on watch, The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) will report industry auto sales for September at 0500 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)