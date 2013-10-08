* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.68 percent on Monday, is seen plunging more than 20
basis points (bps), after the central bank's move of partial
reversal of the cash tightening measures taken to defend the
ailing rupee.
* The Reserve Bank of India cut an overnight interest rate by 50
bps on Monday.
* Dealers expect bond yields to move in the 8.35 to 8.50 percent
range during the day.
* The government will have to rein in spending and cut
subsidies to meet its fiscal deficit target, the country's
finance minister said on Monday, underlining that an austerity
drive will not be blown off course by an election due next year.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the lack of progress
on ending a partial government shutdown heightened concerns
about economic growth and a potential stalemate over raising the
country's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling.
