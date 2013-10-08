* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.68 percent on Monday, is seen plunging more than 20 basis points (bps), after the central bank's move of partial reversal of the cash tightening measures taken to defend the ailing rupee. * The Reserve Bank of India cut an overnight interest rate by 50 bps on Monday. * Dealers expect bond yields to move in the 8.35 to 8.50 percent range during the day. * The government will have to rein in spending and cut subsidies to meet its fiscal deficit target, the country's finance minister said on Monday, underlining that an austerity drive will not be blown off course by an election due next year. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the lack of progress on ending a partial government shutdown heightened concerns about economic growth and a potential stalemate over raising the country's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)