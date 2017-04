* USD/INR seen opening around 61.60 levels versus Monday's close of 61.79/80, on positive sentiment following RBIs partial unwinding of emergency measures to support the rupee and tracking gains in other Asian shares. * India's central bank cut an overnight interest rate on Monday, further unwinding extraordinary measures taken to defend the rupee as pressure on the currency eases. * The pair is likely to trade in the 61-62 range in a volatile session. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore higher 0.86 percent, and traders will watch local shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * The continuing U.S. fiscal standoff pushed the dollar to a fresh two-month low against the yen in early Asian trading on Tuesday and kept it under pressure against a basket of major currencies. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)