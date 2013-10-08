* Indian share indexes rise nearly 1 percent each after the central bank cut an overnight interest rate on Monday, further unwinding extraordinary measures taken to defend the rupee as pressure on the embattled currency eases. * The NSE index and the BSE index rise 0.8 percent each. * Bank stocks, especially those more dependant on short-term funding, surged after RBI's rate-cut action. Yes Bank Ltd surges 7.3 percent while Axis Bank Ltd gains 3.5 percent. * Among non-banking financial companies, IDFC Ltd is up 2.2 percent while Housing Development and Finance Corp gains 1.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)