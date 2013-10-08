* Barclays upgrades Tata Steel Ltd to "overweight" from "equalweight" and raises its target price to 358 rupees from 264 rupees, citing improving business outlook. * Barclays says it turns positive on Tata Steel based on early signs of a demand rebound in Europe, flexibility in the steel maker's domestic capital spending plans, the sale of non-core assets and improving domestic volume growth. * The investment bank adds Tata Steel becomes its top pick among steel producers in the Asia ex-Japan region after the upgrade. * Tata Steel shares are up 0.4 percent at 301.60 rupees at 0414 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)