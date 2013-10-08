* The Reserve Bank of India plans to offer 7- and 14-day term repos at rates to be determined by bids submitted by lenders, an official with direct knowledge of the central bank's thinking told Reuters. * Effectively, the RBI will be picking the highest rates submitted by lenders that are in between the repo and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate, the official added. * The RBI late on Monday unveiled plans to provide short-term repos and cut the MSF rate by 50 basis points to 9 percent. * In doing so, the central bank is looking to align the average repo borrowing costs with the interbank call money rate , as opposed to the marginal standing facility window, which have so far determined short-term borrowing rates, the official said. * The RBI is also conducting the term repos to ease some of the uncertainty about liquidity conditions, the official added. * Traders say the central bank's earlier-than-expected steps to cut the MSF rate and inject liquidity late on Monday are also raising expectations the government may roll over its cash management bills (CMBs) due to mature next week. * CMBs worth 300 billion rupees are due to mature next week, while 220 billion rupees are due for payment in two weeks. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)