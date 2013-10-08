US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
* Shares of Indian infrastructure companies gain after TV channels ET Now and CNBC-TV 18 reported that the cabinet has allowed developers to defer the bulk of the payments they must pay to the state as part of a revenue-sharing agreement for projects, without citing sources. * The move appears to be aimed at kick-starting stalled highway projects. * GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd is up 4.8 percent, while NCC Ltd is higher 5.4 percent and GMR Infrastructure Ltd gains 0.7 percent. * However, a government spokesperson said the issue was not on the agenda of the cabinet panel that met on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether the issue was discussed informally. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.