* Shares of Indian infrastructure companies gain after TV channels ET Now and CNBC-TV 18 reported that the cabinet has allowed developers to defer the bulk of the payments they must pay to the state as part of a revenue-sharing agreement for projects, without citing sources. * The move appears to be aimed at kick-starting stalled highway projects. * GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd is up 4.8 percent, while NCC Ltd is higher 5.4 percent and GMR Infrastructure Ltd gains 0.7 percent. * However, a government spokesperson said the issue was not on the agenda of the cabinet panel that met on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether the issue was discussed informally. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com)