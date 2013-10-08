* Indian shares pare gains as investors book profits in lenders. The NSE index and the BSE index are up 0.5 percent after gaining over 1 percent each. * Although banks had initially rallied on expectations the RBI's move to cut the margin standing facility would lower funding costs, some of that positive sentiment waned as any benefits would be offset by expected interest rate hikes by the central bank. * Yes Bank Ltd up 4.7 percent after gaining as much as 9.3 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd higher 2.4 percent after rising nearly 4 percent. * The continued U.S. government shutdown and political stalemate over the country's debt ceiling also continues to dent the sentiment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)