* USD/INR trading stronger on the day at 61.86/87 versus its previous close of 61.79/80 as dollar demand from private oil companies hurts. * Traders say a retreat in the domestic share market from the day's high also aids the pair. * Shares close up 0.44 percent after rising more than 1 percent earlier in the session. * Intermittent selling by exporters at 61.85-90 levels, limited a further upside. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)