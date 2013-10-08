BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank Ag
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.479
Reoffer price 99.479
Yield 1.83 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, CA-CIB, LBBW & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: