BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CRH Finland Services Oyj
Guarantor CRH plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.931
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank,
HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0981442931
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: