Borrower CRH Finland Services Oyj

Guarantor CRH plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.931

Spread 107 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank,

HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Ireland

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0981442931

