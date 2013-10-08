BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Region Rhone Alpes
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date October 23, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.612
Yield 2.795 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the October 2023 OAT
ISIN FR0011593359
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 90 million euro
Maturity Date October 23, 2028
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.988
Yield 3.376 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the iOAT (Oct-2027 & April-2029)
ISIN FR0011593367
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Natixis
Ratings AA+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
