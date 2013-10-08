BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Finnvera OYJ
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 10bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 10bp
Payment Date October 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0981865065
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: