Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Finnvera OYJ

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 17, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 10bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 10bp

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0981865065

