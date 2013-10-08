BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date April 16, 2019
Coupon 3- Month Libor + 25bp
Issue price 99.945
Reoffer price 99.945
Discount Margin 3- Month Libor + 26bp
Payment Date October 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN XS0981588121
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: