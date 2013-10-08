Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date October 22, 2019

Coupon 5.625 pct

Issue price 99.737

Reoffer price 99.737

Yield 5.678 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0981806564

