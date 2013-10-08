Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonia SA

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 23, 2020

Coupon 2.595 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0222418300

