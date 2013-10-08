BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU
Guarantor Telefonia SA
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 23, 2020
Coupon 2.595 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0222418300
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: