Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.817

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OBL 167

Payment Date October 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 0.01

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN EU000A1U98Z1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.