BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.817
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OBL 167
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 0.01
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN EU000A1U98Z1
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: