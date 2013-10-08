BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Santander Consumer Finance SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 23, 2015
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.842
Reoffer price 99.842
Spread 123 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan, Natixis & SCH
Ratings Baa2(Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English/Spanish
ISIN XS0981705618
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: