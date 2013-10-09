* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.7 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.3 percent. * Asian share prices sagged on Wednesday as the U.S. budget deadlock dragged on and further chipped away at investors' confidence that a deal would be reached before a mid-October deadline to avoid a debt default. Ÿ * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 2.26 billion rupees ($36.5 million) on Tuesday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth 4.54 billion rupees. * India could reach a current account deficit of $70 billion in the year ending March 2014, said central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan during an interview with TV news channel CNBC-TV18. * IMF cuts India's 2013,2014 GDP growth forecast. * India will release trade data for September around 1130 IST (0600 GMT). * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is visiting the United States from Oct. 8-14, to attend the G-20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Deputies meeting in Washington on Oct. 9-10, and the World Bank/IMF's annual meeting from Oct. 10-12. ($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)