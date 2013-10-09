* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.50 percent on Tuesday, is likely to fall supported by dovish statements by the central bank governor Raghuram Rajan quelling fears of an aggressive rate hike ahead. * Rajan said on Tuesday the central bank's action to cut the marginal standing facility by 50 basis points to 9.0 percent had no monetary policy implications. * Dealers expect bond yields to open around 8.47 percent levels and move in the 8.42 to 8.52 percent range during the day. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Tuesday, but losses were held in check by a liquidity bid inspired by stock market losses and an apparent lack of progress on resolving a partial government shutdown and lifting the U.S. debt ceiling. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)