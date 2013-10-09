* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.50 percent on Tuesday, is likely to fall supported
by dovish statements by the central bank governor Raghuram Rajan
quelling fears of an aggressive rate hike ahead.
* Rajan said on Tuesday the central bank's action to cut the
marginal standing facility by 50 basis points to 9.0 percent had
no monetary policy implications.
* Dealers expect bond yields to open around 8.47 percent levels
and move in the 8.42 to 8.52 percent range during the day.
* U.S. Treasuries prices slipped slightly on Tuesday, but losses
were held in check by a liquidity bid inspired by stock market
losses and an apparent lack of progress on resolving a partial
government shutdown and lifting the U.S. debt ceiling.
