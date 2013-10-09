(Corrects first bullet point to say falls in other currencies and Asian shares, not gains) * USD/INR seen opening around 62 levels versus Tuesday's close of 61.7925/8025, tracking falls in other currencies and Asian shares. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies, which are trading lower against the dollar. * The pair is likely to trade in the 61.70-62.50 range during the session. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore lower 0.66 percent. Traders will watch local shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * Dealers awaiting the release of factory output data for August on Friday. Another positive reading after the July surprise will lead to continued hopes for a rebound in the economy. * The dollar got some relief against the yen on Wednesday from news that U.S. President Barack Obama has tapped dovish Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to head the central bank, though the budget impasse kept the greenback near an eight-month trough against a basket of currencies. * The unit is seen staying in the 60.80 to 62.30 range due to the uncertainty over the U.S. budget talks, said a senior dealer. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)