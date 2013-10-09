(Corrects first bullet point to say falls in other currencies
and Asian shares, not gains)
* USD/INR seen opening around 62 levels versus
Tuesday's close of 61.7925/8025, tracking falls in other
currencies and Asian shares.
* See for a snapshot of Asian currencies, which are
trading lower against the dollar.
* The pair is likely to trade in the 61.70-62.50 range during
the session.
* Nifty futures traded in Singapore lower 0.66 percent.
Traders will watch local shares for cues on foreign fund flows.
* Dealers awaiting the release of factory output data for August
on Friday. Another positive reading after the July surprise will
lead to continued hopes for a rebound in the economy.
* The dollar got some relief against the yen on Wednesday from
news that U.S. President Barack Obama has tapped dovish Federal
Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to head the central bank,
though the budget impasse kept the greenback near an eight-month
trough against a basket of currencies.
* The unit is seen staying in the 60.80 to 62.30 range due to
the uncertainty over the U.S. budget talks, said a senior
dealer.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)