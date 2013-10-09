* Indian bonds rise for a second day, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.48 percent, after yields had already slumped 18 bps on Tuesday to mark their biggest daily fall since Sept. 19. * Wednesday's gains were because of a slew of media interviews by central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, with traders saying the overall tone appeared to be more neutral about the future scope of monetary policy. * Traders had worried Rajan would be hawkish about inflation, with markets pricing in an additional 25 bps hike in the repo rate in this calendar year. * Dealers will watch trade data for September scheduled for release around 1130 a.m. (0600 GMT), for intraday trading bets. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)