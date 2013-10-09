* Indian bonds rise for a second day, with the benchmark 10-year
bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.48 percent,
after yields had already slumped 18 bps on Tuesday to mark their
biggest daily fall since Sept. 19.
* Wednesday's gains were because of a slew of media interviews
by central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, with traders saying the
overall tone appeared to be more neutral about the future scope
of monetary policy.
* Traders had worried Rajan would be hawkish about inflation,
with markets pricing in an additional 25 bps hike in the repo
rate in this calendar year.
* Dealers will watch trade data for September scheduled for
release around 1130 a.m. (0600 GMT), for intraday trading bets.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)