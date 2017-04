* USD/INR trading stronger at 62.24/25 versus its close of 61.7925/8025, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies versus the dollar and weaker local shares. * See for a snapshot of Asian units. * The broader NSE index down 0.6 percent. * Traders expect the pair to move in a 62.00 to 62.50 range during the session. * Dealers awaiting the release of factory output data for August on Friday. Another positive reading after the July surprise will lead to hopes for a rebound in the economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)