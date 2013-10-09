* India's benchmark index falls as much as 0.38 percent while the broader NSE index is down 0.36 percent as caution prevails ahead of July-September earnings season, while globally, concerns remain as the U.S. budget deadlock and debt ceiling debate drag on. * Also, IMF cuts India's GDP growth forecast TO 3.8 percent from 5.6 percent for 2013 and to 5.1 percent from 6.2 percent for 2014. * State Bank of India Ltd is down 1.1 percent after J.P.Morgan downgrades the stock citing asset quality pressures. * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd falls 1 percent while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down 0.8 percent after investment bank Jefferies downgrades the stocks. * Car sales in India have fallen nearly 6 percent in the current financial year to August, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, as high ownership costs in a slowing economy have prompted consumers to postpone purchases. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)