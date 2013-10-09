* Morgan Stanley downgrades Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd to "equal-weight" from "overweight" and cuts its target price to 66 rupees from 80 rupees citing margin pressures in its micro-irrigation business. * The investment bank says profitability in Jain's micro-irrigation business would remain under pressure over the medium term due to a "sharp" rise in input costs, "insufficient" price hikes and an increasing proportion of sales from the low margin non-banking financial company unit. * Jain Irrigation shares were down 1 percent at 0554 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)