Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Morgan Stanley downgrades Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd to "equal-weight" from "overweight" and cuts its target price to 66 rupees from 80 rupees citing margin pressures in its micro-irrigation business. * The investment bank says profitability in Jain's micro-irrigation business would remain under pressure over the medium term due to a "sharp" rise in input costs, "insufficient" price hikes and an increasing proportion of sales from the low margin non-banking financial company unit. * Jain Irrigation shares were down 1 percent at 0554 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)