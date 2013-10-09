* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.90 percent, sharply lower than its cut-off of 9.5686 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 9.05 percent, while the lowest was 8.75 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 8.75 percent, lower than the 9.4720 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.85 percent, while the lowest was 8.70 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)