* The NSE bank index turns positive, up 0.5 percent after earlier falling as much as 1.9 percent earlier in the day after September trade deficit came in better than expected at $6.7 billion, dealers say. * The narrower trade deficit, as signalled by the fall in imports, bodes well for the current account balance, thus supporting the currency and reducing some of the inflationary pressures, analysts say. * "A lower current account deficit will also ease the RBI's constraints on rupee-related concerns, which would help in reducing the exchange-rate led inflation pressures and in turn help in limiting expectations over repo rate hikes," said Siddhartha Sanyal, an economist for Barclays in Mumbai. * Punjab National Bank is up 1 percent after earlier falling as much as 1.9 percent while State Bank of India Ltd pares losses, down 0.5 percent compared to a 2.1 percent fall earlier in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)