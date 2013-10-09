* USD/INR trading at 61.87/88, sharply below the session high of 62.3050 but still stronger than its close of 61.7925/8025 on Tuesday. * The better-than-expected trade data boosts sentiment for the local currency. * India's trade deficit narrowed to a two-and-a-half-year low in September as merchandise exports posted a third straight month of annual growth, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, strengthening the outlook for the rupee. * Traders will now wait for Friday's factory output data for further direction. * Domestic shares are also trading up 0.4 percent as sentiment improves after the trade data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)