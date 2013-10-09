* USD/INR trading at 61.87/88, sharply below the
session high of 62.3050 but still stronger than its close of
61.7925/8025 on Tuesday.
* The better-than-expected trade data boosts sentiment for the
local currency.
* India's trade deficit narrowed to a
two-and-a-half-year low in September as merchandise exports
posted a third straight month of annual growth, provisional
government data showed on Wednesday, strengthening the outlook
for the rupee.
* Traders will now wait for Friday's factory output data for
further direction.
* Domestic shares are also trading up 0.4 percent as
sentiment improves after the trade data.
