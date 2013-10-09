* Indian bonds gain for a second day, with the benchmark 10-year
bond yield down 5 basis points after
better-than-expected trade data and comments from central bank
governor led to hopes the Reserve Bank of India may not
necessarily raise interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy
review.
* 10-year yields had already fallen 18 bps on Tuesday to mark
their biggest daily fall since Sept. 19.
* India's trade deficit narrowed to a
two-and-a-half-year low in September, according to provisional
data.
* Meanwhile, traders say the overall tone of central bank
governor Raghuram Rajan from a slew of media interviews appeared
to be more neutral about the scope of monetary policy.
* "There is some momentum after the governor's comments and the
data, which should pull down the 10-year yield to 8.35 percent
by Friday's auction," said a trader with a foreign bank.
