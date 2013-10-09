* Indian bonds gain for a second day, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points after better-than-expected trade data and comments from central bank governor led to hopes the Reserve Bank of India may not necessarily raise interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy review. * 10-year yields had already fallen 18 bps on Tuesday to mark their biggest daily fall since Sept. 19. * India's trade deficit narrowed to a two-and-a-half-year low in September, according to provisional data. * Meanwhile, traders say the overall tone of central bank governor Raghuram Rajan from a slew of media interviews appeared to be more neutral about the scope of monetary policy. * "There is some momentum after the governor's comments and the data, which should pull down the 10-year yield to 8.35 percent by Friday's auction," said a trader with a foreign bank. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)