The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 08 Vessels working and berthed 05 Vessels waiting 03 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- BRUNO SCHULTE, Tuesday -- PUCON, Wednesday -- GINGA TIGER, Friday -- BRUSSELS, Tuesday -- SIRA, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- CMA CGM COORAL, Monday -- MSC BARBARA, Tuesday -- CHINA EXPRESS, Tuesday -- CAP ANDREAS, Monday -- G ARETE, Monday -- NEELAMBARI, Monday -- OSV GS AKHILA, Monday -- STOLT ZULU, Wednesday -- THEO T, Friday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 DOLPHIN II 07/10 09/10 CONTAINERS 2 DARA SHAAN 06/10 11/10 CEMENT 3 BRUNO SCHULTE 08/10 09/10 CONTAINERS 4 PUCON 09/10 09/10 CONTAINERS 5 IVER EXACT 08/10 11/10 NAPHTHA Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 GINGA TIGER 04/10 BASE OIL 2 BRUSSELS 08/10 AMMONIA 3 SIRA 08/10 SM NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL