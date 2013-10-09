BRIEF-Al Deera Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower AKCB Finance Limited
Guarantor Al Khalij Commercial Bank QSC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 22, 2018
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.575
Reoffer price 99.575
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 194.2bp
Over the 5 year treasury
Payment Date October 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, QNB & Standard Charatered Bank
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: