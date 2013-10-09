BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 37bp
Issue price 99.95
Reoffer price 99.95
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Payment Date October 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL9196
Data supplied by International Insider.
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: