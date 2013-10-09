BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 18, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35bp
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0982252180
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: