BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 16, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.927
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.7bp
over the 12 October 2018 OBL 167
Payment Date October 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole Cib, And Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1R07T7
Data supplied by International Insider.
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: